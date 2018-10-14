Only 3.5% polling in Kashmir

Jammu witnesses 81.4% turnout
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 13:
The Kashmir again witnessed boycott in the third phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls on Saturday with the strife-torn Valley recording only 3.5 percent turnout while Jammu witnessed 81.4 percent voter turnout.
The State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Shaleen Kabra said overall 16.4 percent polling was witnessed in the phase-III of civic polls today.
He said in Jammu division, 81.4 percent polling was witnessed in 4 ULBs of district Samba that went to polls today.
“The Kashmir division recorded 3.5 percent polling. The municipal committee Uri recorded the highest 75.3 percent voting,” Kabra said.
The CEO said the lowest poll percentage of 1.8 percent was recorded in Srinagar, where 20 wards including 10 each in uptown and downtown went to the polls today.
The polling booths in Srinagar were deserted as people preferred indoors.
The CEO said Anantnag recorded voter turnout of 3.2 percent.
In Jammu division, highest polling percentage of 85.73 percent was recorded in Bari Brahamana ULB.
The CEO said the cumulative poll percentage in all three phases is 41.9 percent with 68.4 percent voting recorded in Jammu division and 6.7 percent in Kashmir division.
He said 365 candidates were in the fray for 96 wards of 8 ULBs comprising a total electorate of 193990 electors.
Although 207 wards in the state were scheduled to go to polls in the third phase, polling was held only in 96 wards -- 56 in Samba district in Jammu division and 40 in the Valley.
While 49 candidates for third phase were declared uncontested, there were no candidates for 62 wards -- mostly falling in Pulwama and Anantnag district of south Kashmir.
The CEO said due to non-replacement of EVM in time, repoll shall be held at polling station No 9 Bachidarwaza of Makhdoom Sahab Ward No: 41 on October 16.
Two main parties in the state -- National Conference and People's Democratic Party (PDP) -- have boycotted the polls and demanded clarification from Government of India (GoI) on Article 35-A, which grants special privileges to residents of the State.
The separatists have called for poll boycott while militants have warned those contesting the polls of dire consequences.
The 4th and final phase of the municipal polls would be held on October 16 and the counting of votes would be held on October 20.