Only 2 women file nomination for 4 seats

March 28, 2019 | Anil Bhatt

Of the 62 candidates, who have filed nominations for Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir so far, only two are women.

Jammu and Kashmir has six parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote in five phases -- April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, who till recently led the state government, has announced to contest the polls from the Anantnag seat but is yet to file her nomination papers.

"Only two women have so far filed their nomination papers in four LokSabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir," an official said.

KantaAndhota, a former MLA and leader of the DograSwabhimaanSangathan will contest from Jammu seat, while Meenakshi will be in the fray as an Independent in Udhampur constituency.

Notifications for Anantnag and LadakhLokSabha constituencies are awaited.

Six women, including PDP chief Mufti, had contested the LokSabha elections in 2014. A total 113 candidates were in the fray.

