Online system has ensured Haj remained inexpensive: Naqvi

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Saturday claimed that digitising Haj-related processes has ensured that the annual pilgrimage remained inexpensive despite the absence of subsidy and made the system "pro-pilgrim".
The Haj subsidy provided by the government was removed last year in the light of a Supreme Court order of 2012.
"Making the entire Haj process completely online/digital has not only ensured that the pilgrimage has become inexpensive even after removal of Haj subsidy, but also made the process absolutely pro-pilgrim," a statement quoted the Minority Affairs Minister as saying.
He made the remarks while inaugurating a two-day training camp of 'Khadim-Ul-Hujjaj' (those who assist the pilgrims during the Haj) here.
In 2018, even after removal of the subsidy, pilgrims saved about Rs 57 crore in airfares, he said.
"GST on Haj pilgrimage has been reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent this year, which will ensure that about Rs 113 crore will be saved by Haj pilgrims during the 2019 Haj. Reduction in GST on Haj pilgrimage will ensure significant decrease in airfare from various embarkation points," he added.