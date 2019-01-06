Online registration for pharmacists launched

Jammu, January 05:
Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education Atal Dullo Saturday launched online registration and renewal of licenses for pharmacists at a workshop organized by J&K State Pharmacy Council in collaboration with Pharmacy Council of India.
The 2-day workshop was organized with as part of education and refresher programme for registered pharmacist working in different Government Health Institutions and private sector.
Commissioner Food Safety Dr. Abdul Kabir Dar, Presiding Officer FSAT A.K Koul, Drug Controller Lotika Khajuria, Member Pharmacy Council Sushil Sudan along with hundreds of Pharmacists were present at the workshop.
In his address, Atal Dulloo underlined the need to lookout for the measures that can be utilized for imparted minimum standard of education, training programme and other benefits of registration.”
The Principal Secretary said that there are 20 thousand pharmacists, 15 thousand pharmacies and 45 institutions providing diploma for pharmacy. He said that it is necessary to equip them with good human resources and good qualification so that they are able to do prescriptions which will be in best interest of patients.
He emphasized on the need for implementation of the Pharmacy Act and said that Drug Controller has to play a major role in its effective implementation.
He appreciated the department for organizing such workshop in the state and said that there was a need to hold such events on regular intervals.