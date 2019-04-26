Online helicopter ticket booking for Amarnath yatra to begin from May 1

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The on-line booking of helicopter tickets for Amarnathji Yatra 2019 shall commence on 1st May at 10 am, Raj Bhavan said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has made arrangements with M/s Global Vectra Helicorps Ltd. and M/s Himalayan Heli Services Pvt. Ltd. on the Neelgrath (Baltal)-Panjtarni-Neelgrath (Baltal) Sector and M/s UTair India Pvt. Ltd. on the Pahalgam-Panjtarni-Pahalgam Sector.

Umang Narula, Chief Executive Officer, SASB informed that on-line booking facility shall be available to the intending Yatris from 1st May, 2019 on the website of the aforesaid Companies.

CEO, SASB informed that, based on competitive bidding, the one way per passenger helicopter fare for Neelgrath (Baltal)-Panjtarni has been fixed at Rs.1804.

Similarly the one way Pahalgam-Panjtarni fare will be Rs 3104.

Narula further stated that the Yatris who propose to travel by helicopter do not require advance registration as their helicopter tickets shall suffice for this purpose.

However, all such yatris shall not be allowed to board the helicopter services unless they produce the required Compulsory Health Certificate issued by authorised Doctor/ Institutes which have been notified by their respective State Governments, said the statement.

