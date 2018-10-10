Ongoing civic polls a farce: AAC

‘October 10 another Black Day in JK history’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 09:
Terming October 10 as another ‘Black Day’ in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, Awami Action Committee (AAC) Tuesday recalled that that it was on this day in 1965 when Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq was arrested for his pro self-determination political conviction and ideology by the then authorities and kept behind bars for almost three years without any trial.
In a statement AAC spokesperson said he was partly in solitary confinements and partly at interrogation center in Kud subjected to ‘severe torture and harassment.’
AAC said that since then the party observes October 10 as the ‘Prisoners’ Day’ but this year as the party chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to remain under house confinement, the program stands postponed.
Paying rich tributes to the party founder Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq for his commitment and steadfastness to the goal of right to self determination for the people of J&K AAC stated that despite facing incarceration and torture late Mirwaiz didn’t budge from his stand but instead bore it with patience and conviction and continued to follow this mission even after his release in 1967 remaining committed towards representing peoples’ true aspirations till his martyrdom on May 21, 1990.
AAC also expressing deep concern and anguish over the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in various jails in and outside the State as a measure of ‘revenge’ against them and hailed their resilience and courage. It paid tribute to the steadfastness of Shabir Ahmed Shah, Advocate Shahidul Islam, Altaf Fantosh, Nayeen Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehrajudin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, women leaders Asiya Andrabi, her associates, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen and hundreds of brave Kashmiri youth and demanded their immediate release.
Meanwhile, AAC dismissed the ongoing civic body poll as a farce stating that these so called elections are a military exercise that people of Kashmir reject outrightly. They said people’s slogan is simple and clear “No to all Elections, Only Right to Self Determination.”