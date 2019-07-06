One year on, Kokernag’s Vailoo Zone without ZEO

July 06, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

Notwithstanding its tall claims to revamp educational sector, the government has failed to post Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) at Vailoo zone of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district from over a year—affecting the function of the schools.

According to officials, the office is lying headless from past more than one and a half years as no Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) has been posted there—taking toll on academics.

In the catchment area of Vailoo Zone, more than 100 government schools are functioning; however since April 2018, there is no governing authority.

The aggrieved locals said, “office remain closed in most of the times, due to the negligence of the higher authorities the education sector of the area has badly affected” The locals said this after visiting the ZEO office where they found only one official posted there.

Local social activists of the area Shan Shahid, told Rising Kashmir, “despite many requests the department has failed to appoint a ZEO in the zone, there is no body to take a serious note on the functioning of large number of educational institutions under this zone.”

He said, “most of the institutions of the area are running headless, which has worsened the education of many students in the area”, saying that it seems as if the zone doesn’t exist on departmental map”.

JKPM activist Malik Muhammed Jameel has urged higher authorities to take serious notes on this issue, demanding immediate appointment of zonal education officer and rationalization of staff in the district, Malik said “there are 8 high schools under this zone out of these 8 schools only one school has a head master”, saying that students are badly suffering without heads and more especially when there is no in-charge of zone”.

Chief Education Officer Anantnag, Abdul Rub Shad said, “All the officials are being appointed at secretariat level. We have no authority to appoint anybody.”

He also said that the CEO office has forwarded the complaint of deficit staff in several zones to Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and public administration; however no issue was sorted out till now.

Shad also said, “Apart from the Vailoo zone, there are some other zones of the district as well where no ZEO is posted.”

“We have assigned additional charges to some staff in different zones who are looking after the accounts section,” he said.

