One-week Pedagogy workshop begins at SMVD University

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A one-week workshop on “Pedagogy” for teachers of university and colleges commenced at Faculty Development Centre (FDC), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra.

As per an SMVDU spokesman, the FDC is established under Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching (PMMMNMTT) scheme of Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Lokesh Verma , Dept. of Education, Central University of Jammu along with the Coordinator FDC, SMVDU, Prof. D. Mukhopadhyay, Dean, Faculty of Management, inaugurated the workshop by lighting the lamp. Prof. Verma emphasized on the changing role of the teacher in present scenario and urged upon a consolidated approach for effective teaching and learning.

Prof. Mukhopadhyay detailed the vision of the FDC at SMVDU and informed that it was one of its kind in the state of J&K. Event Coordinator of the workshop, Dr. Ratna Chandra, Faculty, SMVDU welcomed and briefed the participants about the various programmes in the workshop and remarked on the expected outcomes of the workshop.

Co-Coordinator of the workshop Dr. Sharda, Associate Professor, School of Biotechnology extended the vote of thanks for the entire stakeholders involved in the workshop.

The logistic support for the workshop was enabled by the administrative staff team of FDC headed by Assistant Registrar, Samir Vohra.

The faculty members from various states including Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and J&K registered for the workshop, said the spokesman.

He said that the workshop includes a panorama of essential pedagogical attributes ranging from research pedagogy to entrepreneurial pedagogy. The teaching and learning process, establishing learning outcomes, curriculum designing, learning through activity, economics of education, emerging trends in higher education are some of the features to be covered during the five day workshop.

Noted experts from academia shall conduct interactive and activity based sessions for hand on training of the participants, he added.



