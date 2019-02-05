One-way traffic to ply on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
One-way traffic will continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday, the a traffic police official said.
The official said that the traffic will be allowed to move from Srinagar towards Jammu.
However, no vehicle will be allowed to move in from the opposite directio, he said.
The highway has remained open for one-way traffic since the last three days.
Landslides in Bannihal-Ramban sector had led to blockade of the highway many times during the last one month.
(Representional picture)