About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

One-way traffic to ply on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

Published at February 05, 2019 10:31 AM 0Comment(s)327views


One-way traffic to ply on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

One-way traffic will continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday, the a traffic police official said.

The official said that the traffic will be allowed to move from Srinagar towards Jammu.

However, no vehicle will be allowed to move in from the opposite directio, he said.

The highway has remained open for one-way traffic since the last three days.

Landslides in Bannihal-Ramban sector had led to blockade of the highway many times during the last one month.

 

(Representional picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top