One-way traffic to ply on Jammu-Srinagar highway

AgenciesSrinagar
One-way traffic will ply on Jammu-Srinagar highway on Monday.
An official said around 300 oil tankers stranded in Patnitop sector have been allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar.
He said once the oil tankers cross the Jawahar Tunnel, heavy vehicular traffic will be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu.
Fuel trucks and tankers have to take the Kud-Patnitop-Batote stretch of the highway as no vehicle is allowed to pass through the Chenani-Nashri tunnel that by-passes the old Kud-Patnitop-Batote stretch of the highway.
