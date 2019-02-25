About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

One-way traffic to ply on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Published at February 25, 2019 09:39 AM 0Comment(s)1341views


One-way traffic to ply on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Agencies

Srinagar

One-way traffic will ply on Jammu-Srinagar highway on Monday.

An official said around 300 oil tankers stranded in Patnitop sector have been allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar.

He said once the oil tankers cross the Jawahar Tunnel, heavy vehicular traffic will be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu.

Fuel trucks and tankers have to take the Kud-Patnitop-Batote stretch of the highway as no vehicle is allowed to pass through the Chenani-Nashri tunnel that by-passes the old Kud-Patnitop-Batote stretch of the highway.

 

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top