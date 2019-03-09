One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The traffic will continue one-way on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Saturday.

An official said both heavy and light vehicles, including trucks carrying essential supplies for the Kashmir Valley are being allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar today.

He said the highway has not been fully restored for two-way traffic due of frequent landslides in the Ramban-Ramsoo sector.

(Representational picture)