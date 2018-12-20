One-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The one-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu was allowed by authorities on Thursday morning after stranded vehicles were cleared on Wednesday.
However, Srinagar-Leh highway, connecting Ladakh with Kashmir and historic Mughal road remained closed for the last 11 days.
An official said that both Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will ply from Jammu to Srinagar on Thursday.
However, he said, traffic advisory has been issued for the vehicles plying on the highway due to bad road conditions.
The official said that LMVs will have to pass Nagrota between 0900 hrs to 1300 hrs and Jakheni in Udhampur upto 1500 hrs, while HMVs and load carriers will be allowed to pass Jakheni between 1500 hrs to 2400 hrs.
After cut off time, no vehicle will be allowed to pass Nagrota and Jakheni, he said.
‘The commuters are advised not to travel during night hours. No movement of any type of vehicle shall be allowed from opposite direction,” the official said.
He said people are advised to undertake journey on the highway only after confirming status of the road.
(Representationaln picture)