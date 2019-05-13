One-way traffic resume on highway, Mughal and Ladakh roads

May 13, 2019 | Agencies

Srinagar-Jammu highway was through for one-way and vehicles will ply from Srinagar to Jammu on Monday, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the highway linking Ladakh region with Kashmir and historic 86-km-long Mughal road are also through for one-way traffic on Monday, sources told a news agency.

Despite forces convoy day on Sunday, only stranded vehicles on the Srinagar-Jammu highway were allowed to move towards their respective destinations, they added.

Earlier, the authorities had imposed a two-day ban on civilian traffic in a week, Sunday and Wednesday, on the highway to allow free and secure movement of forces convoy.

However, Wednesday ban has been lifted.

[Representational Pic]