About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 13, 2019 | Agencies

One-way traffic resume on highway, Mughal and Ladakh roads

 

x (x)
 

Srinagar-Jammu highway was through for one-way and vehicles will ply from Srinagar to Jammu on Monday, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the highway linking Ladakh region with Kashmir and historic 86-km-long Mughal road are also through for one-way traffic on Monday, sources told a news agency.

Despite forces convoy day on Sunday, only stranded vehicles on the Srinagar-Jammu highway were allowed to move towards their respective destinations, they added.

Earlier, the authorities had imposed a two-day ban on civilian traffic in a week, Sunday and Wednesday, on the highway to allow free and secure movement of  forces convoy.

However, Wednesday ban has been lifted.

[Representational Pic]

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 13, 2019 | Agencies

One-way traffic resume on highway, Mughal and Ladakh roads

 

x (x)
 

              

Srinagar-Jammu highway was through for one-way and vehicles will ply from Srinagar to Jammu on Monday, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the highway linking Ladakh region with Kashmir and historic 86-km-long Mughal road are also through for one-way traffic on Monday, sources told a news agency.

Despite forces convoy day on Sunday, only stranded vehicles on the Srinagar-Jammu highway were allowed to move towards their respective destinations, they added.

Earlier, the authorities had imposed a two-day ban on civilian traffic in a week, Sunday and Wednesday, on the highway to allow free and secure movement of  forces convoy.

However, Wednesday ban has been lifted.

[Representational Pic]

News From Rising Kashmir

;