One-way traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway

AgenciesSrinagar
One-way traffic was restored on Wednesday evening on Srinagar-Jammu highway, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, after remaining suspended since morning due to fresh snowfall and landslides triggered by rain.
Officals said that the traffic on the hoghway has been restored after being suspended due to landslides.
However, the Srinagar-Leh national highway and historic 86-km-long Mughal road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region remained closed due to accumulation of about six to 10 feet of snow.