About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

One-way traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Published at February 20, 2019 04:29 PM 0Comment(s)1209views


One-way traffic restored on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Agencies

Srinagar

One-way traffic was restored on Wednesday evening on Srinagar-Jammu highway, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, after remaining suspended since morning due to fresh snowfall and landslides triggered by rain.

Officals said that the traffic on the hoghway has been restored after being suspended due to landslides.

However, the Srinagar-Leh national highway and historic 86-km-long Mughal road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region remained closed due to accumulation of about six to 10 feet of snow.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top