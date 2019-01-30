About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

One-way traffic plies on Srinagar-Jammu highway after temporary disruption

Published at January 30, 2019 11:54 AM 0Comment(s)1272views


Rabia Bashir

Srinagar

Authorities Wednesday allowed one-way traffic on Srinagar- Jammu highway from Srinagar to Jammu.

A landslide hit the highway in Ramban district early Wednesday morning, a traffic official said.

Reports said an earlier landslide at Panthal was cleared, while the landslide hit at the Anokhi Fall.

"There was a temporary disruption in traffic movement. However, the highway is open for one-way traffic," said an official.

The traffic is allowed to move from Srinagar towards Jammu.

"No traffic will be allowed from the opposite direction to avoid overcrowding," the official said.

The highway was restored for one-way traffic on Monday after remaining closed for six days due to landslides, shooting stones and snowfall.

