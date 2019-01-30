One-way traffic plies on Srinagar-Jammu highway after temporary disruption

Rabia BashirSrinagar
Authorities Wednesday allowed one-way traffic on Srinagar- Jammu highway from Srinagar to Jammu.
A landslide hit the highway in Ramban district early Wednesday morning, a traffic official said.
Reports said an earlier landslide at Panthal was cleared, while the landslide hit at the Anokhi Fall.
"There was a temporary disruption in traffic movement. However, the highway is open for one-way traffic," said an official.
The traffic is allowed to move from Srinagar towards Jammu.
"No traffic will be allowed from the opposite direction to avoid overcrowding," the official said.
The highway was restored for one-way traffic on Monday after remaining closed for six days due to landslides, shooting stones and snowfall.
(Representional picture)