Published at January 29, 2019 10:06 AM 0Comment(s)1020views


One-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway today

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The traffic will move one-way on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday from Srinagar to Jammu, a traffic police official said.

He said no vehicle will be allowed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar.

Traffic from Qazigund will move onwards after 1 p.m as many trucks moving towards Srinagar as per Monday's schedule have not crossed the Jawahar Tunnel yet, the official said.

According to reports a fresh landslide has hit the road at Anokhi Fall in Ramban district.

However, the clearance operation was underway.

On Monday the traffic was restored on the highway after it remained closed for six consecutive days due to landslides, shooting stones and acculturation of snow.

(Representional picture)

