One-way traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Authorities Monday allowed one-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway, while Mughal road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari Road continue to remain closed due to snow accumulation.
The traffic police department allowed the traffic to ply from Srinagar to Jammu, however, issued cut-off timing for the vehicles.
As per the cut-off time, the vehicle had to cross Pantha Chowk/Peaks Chowk Bypas Srinagar between 0500 hrs to 1200 hrs, while the vehicle have to cross Levdora Qazigund between 0630 hrs. to 1400 hrs.
“No LMVs will be allowed from Pantha Chowk/Peaks Chowk Bypass) Srinagar and Levdora Qazigund after cut off timings,” an official said.
In view of sudden landslides and inclement weather on Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the traffic police have issued an advisory, asking people to check status of the highway with Traffic Control Units (TCU) before starting the journey.
“The commuters are advised not to travel during night hours.”