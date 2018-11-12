One-way traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway, Mughal road closed till 15 Nov

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway will ply on-sided on Monday while Mughal road has been closed for traffic till 15 November.
Officials said the movement of traffic will be from Srinagar to Jammu for both light motor vehicles as well as heavy motor vehicles.
They said that Mughal road has closed for traffic till 15 November.
The traffic on Srinagar-Leh highway will also be allowed today.
According to officials the stranded passenger vehicles and heavy motor vehicles will be allowed to move from Sonamarg towards Minamarg in the forenoon.
In the afternoon passenger vehicles and heavy motor vehicles will be allowed to move from Minamarg towards Sonamarg.
