About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

One-way traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway, Mughal road closed till 15 Nov

Published at November 12, 2018 11:12 AM 0Comment(s)1302views


One-way traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway, Mughal road closed till 15 Nov

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway will ply on-sided on Monday while Mughal road has been closed for traffic till 15 November.

Officials said the movement of traffic will be from Srinagar to Jammu for both light motor vehicles as well as heavy motor vehicles.

They said that Mughal road has closed for traffic till 15 November.

The traffic on Srinagar-Leh highway will also be allowed today.

According to officials the stranded passenger vehicles and heavy motor vehicles will be allowed to move from Sonamarg towards Minamarg in the forenoon. 

In the afternoon passenger vehicles and heavy motor vehicles will be allowed to move from Minamarg towards Sonamarg.

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top