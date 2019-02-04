One-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Jammu-Srinagar highway was open for one-way traffic on Monday, as nearly 3,000 vehicles, mostly trucks were still stranded.
An official said that the traffic will be allowed to move from Jammu towards Srinagar.
However, he said that no traffic will be allowed from opposite direction.
On Sunday due to slippery road conditions from Nowgam in Bannihal sector and Lower Munda in Kashmir valley, traffic movement was stopped.
The highway remained shut for many days due to landslides in Ramban sector and heavy showfall in Bannihal.
(Representional picture)