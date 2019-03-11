One-way traffic on Jahangir Chowk-Naaz Crossing stretch from today

March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The road stretch from Jehangir Chowk towards Naaz Crossing shall be thrown open for One Way vehicular traffic from 11th March, 2019 (Monday), spokesman of Traffic Police City, Sunday said.

In a statement issued here, the spokesman said the motorists intending to travel towards Barzulla-Natipora from Jehangir Chowk shall adopt the said road stretch while as the motorists intending to travel towards Barzulla-Natipora from Gogji Bagh shall adopt the flyover.

“The road from Jehangir Chowk towards Naaz Crossing shall strictly be one way only and no traffic will be allowed to ply from opposite direction on this particular road stretch,” he said.

He however said, the motorists travelling from Rambagh-Hyderpora-Rangreth intending to travel towards Batamaloo-Jehangir Chowk shall adhere to the already devised diversion

plan that is Old Barzulla Bridge-Alochibagh-Magarmal Bagh Et al.