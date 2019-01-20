One-way traffic continues on Srinagar-Jammu highway

AgenciesSrinagar
Despite weather warning, Srinagar-Jammu highway, connecting Kashmir valley with Jammu, was through for one-way traffic on Sunday.
However, Leh-Srinagar highway, connecting Ladakh region with the valley, and historic Mughal road remained closed for traffic from last about two months due to accumulation of several feet of snow.
“Hundreds of vehicles, including those carrying passengers, left different parts of Kashmir valley for Jammu on the Srinagar-Jammu highway early on Sunday morning,” a traffic official told a news agency.
