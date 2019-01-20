About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

One-way traffic continues on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Published at January 20, 2019 02:26 PM 0Comment(s)990views


One-way traffic continues on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Agencies

Srinagar

Despite weather warning, Srinagar-Jammu highway, connecting Kashmir valley with Jammu, was through for one-way traffic on Sunday.

However, Leh-Srinagar highway, connecting Ladakh region with the valley, and historic Mughal road remained closed for traffic from last about two months due to accumulation of several feet of snow.

“Hundreds of vehicles, including those carrying passengers, left different parts of Kashmir valley for Jammu on the Srinagar-Jammu highway early on Sunday morning,” a traffic official told a news agency.

[UNI]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top