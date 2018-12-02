One-way traffic continues on Kashmir highway, Leh NH, Mughal road

AgenciesSrinagar
Only one-way traffic continued on Sunday on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, connecting Kashmir valley with rest of the country, and 86-km-long historic Mughal road due to bad and slippery road conditions.
Meanwhile, Kashmir-bound vehicles stranded at Minimarg in Ladakh region, were allowed to move on Leh highway towards Srinagar via Zojila, where snow has accumulated and road are slippery during morning and evening due to below freezing temperature.
“Only one-way traffic would continue to ply on 300-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway. The decision has been taken keeping in view the weather and road conditions due to frequent landslides, shooting stones and below freezing night temperature,” a traffic police official told UNI on Sunday morning.
Traffic will ply from Srinagar to Jammu, he said, adding no vehicle, including government force convoy, would be allowed from opposite direction.
He said Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed from morning. However, these vehicles have to pass Udhampur before 1400 hrs.
However, he said, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will be allowed from Udhampur from 1400 hrs upto 2400 hrs. “No vehicle will be allowed to be parked between Nashree tunnel and Jawahar tunnel,” he added.
The historic Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, is also open for only one-way traffic. On Sunday, he said traffic will ply from Buffliaz to Shopian. However, due to slippery road conditions in the morning and evening following sub zero temperature, vehicles will be allowed to ply from 0900 hours to 1600 hours only.
Meanwhile, on Srinagar-Leh road, stranded vehicles at Minimarg were allowed to ply towards Sonmarg in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal. No vehicle will be allowed from opposite direction, he said, adding people are requested to undertake a journey only after confirming the status of the road.
“There is no fixed time for the vehicles to ply on this highway as it depends on the road conditions and could change on a daily bases,” he added.
[UNI]