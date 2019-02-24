One-way traffic continues on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
One-way traffic will continue to ply on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sunday with vehicles moving from Jammu to Srinagar.
An official said all stranded vehicles, mostly trucks, were cleared on Saturday night and the highway was decongested.
Earlier, the highway had remained shut for three days causing shortage not essentials in the valley.
Due to shortages of petroleum products, divisional administration has again ordered rationing of petrol and diesel in the Kashmir Valley.
