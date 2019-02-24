About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

One-way traffic continues on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Published at February 24, 2019 09:09 AM 0Comment(s)576views


One-way traffic continues on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

One-way traffic will continue to ply on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sunday with vehicles moving from Jammu to Srinagar.

An official said all stranded vehicles, mostly trucks, were cleared on Saturday night and the highway was decongested.

Earlier, the highway had remained shut for three days causing shortage not essentials in the valley.

Due to shortages of petroleum products, divisional administration has again ordered rationing of petrol and diesel in the Kashmir Valley.

 

 

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top