March 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

One-way traffic allowed on Srinagar-Jammu highway

One-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway was restored on Tuesday after it remained closed for several hours.

An official said landslides at Khanpora outside Bannihal blocked the highway on Monday.

However, after the clearance operation was over, all stranded vehicles were then allowed to move to decongest the road.

"Traffic will move one-way from Srinagar to Jammu today," he said.

 

(Representational picture)

