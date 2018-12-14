One-way traffic allowed on Highway, 3000 stranded vehicles cleared

MeT predicts dry weather for next week
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Dec 13:
Even as Valley experienced rain and snowfall, authorities allowed one-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar Highway on Thursday evening and over 3000 stranded vehicles including Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to ply on the highway.
The upper reaches of the Valley received fresh snowfall while plains including Srinagar witnessed intermittent rain.
Many stretches on Srinagar-Jammu highway including include Qazigund, Shaitan Nallah and Banihal received snowfall throughout the night while Ramban and Ramsu experienced rainfall.
The Srinagar-Jammu Highway, which was closed for vehicular traffic yesterday afternoon due to snowfall and landslides, was opened for clearance of stranded vehicles.
“We are clearing the stranded vehicles on the highway,” Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic (Rural) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir.
He said after all stranded vehicles are cleared, the highway can be opened for traffic.
Inspector General of Traffic Police, Alok Puri, told Rising Kashmir that all stranded load carriers would be allowed to move towards their respective destination tomorrow.
“Today, we have cleared all the stranded vehicles and allowed them to move towards Kashmir. One-way traffic has been allowed on highway due to inclement weather conditions,” he said.
About 3,000 vehicles including trucks and oil tankers were stranded on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel.
The Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, remained closed for fourth consecutive day today.
The Srinagar-Leh highway, connecting the Valley with Ladakh region, is also closed for traffic due to snow accumulation at Zojilla.
The MeT official said Srinagar recorded a low of 0.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, the MeT official said.
He said Qazigund recorded a low of - 0.2 degrees Celsius while Kokernag town recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.
In Kupwara, the mercury settled at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, the official said.
He said Pahalgam registered a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, saw the mercury dipping to a minimum of minus 9.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night.
Gulmarg was the coldest recorded place in the state.
Leh town in Ladakh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8.9 degrees Celsius while mercury in the nearby Kargil town settled at a low of minus 9.3 degrees Celsius, the officials said.
Meanwhile, Director, Meteorological Department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus, said the weather is improving and likely to remain dry for a week.
“Warmer days and colder nights are expected during the coming days,” he said.
Lotus said the MeT had earlier predicted next spell of snowfall on December 18 and 19 “but the weather patterns have changed and both upper reaches as well as plains are expected to remain dry for coming days.”