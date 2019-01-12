About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

One suspended two others attached in Bandipora District Hospial

Published at January 12, 2019


M T Rasool

Bandipora
Medical Superintendent District Hospital Bandipora has suspended an employee while attaching two others for dereliction towads duty in north Kashmir's Ban­dipora district.
 
All the three employees according officials were found on unauthorized absence from duties.
 
Medical Superintendent in his order's vide No DHB/106-109 Dated 11-01-2019 states that Abida Yousuf (JSN DEIC) and Aqila Fazili ( DEO DEIC) are attached to Chief Medical Officer's Office for necessary action at their end.
 
Another Order vide No: DHB/102-15 Dated 11-01-2019 reads "Nazrat Ul Nayeem ARSH Councillor, whereas you were hired as Arsh Councillor under NHM. Whereas as per reports you neither attend your duties at district hospital Bandipora nor Hajin. Whereas you were directed to resume your duty within 24 hours positively vide letter No: DHB/96-99 Dated 10-01-2019 whereas you failed to resume your duty which seems non seriousness towards your duties. In the light of above it seems that you are not intrested to serve this department anymore and your contract is immediately put on suspension and in the meantime you are hereby relieved to Chief medical officer Bandipore's office for necessary action at their end."
 
The Medical superintendent and Block Medical Officer Bandipora, Dr. Syed Rehman confirmed that the step has been taken as action againt dereliction of their duties.
