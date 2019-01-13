One suspended, two attached for dereliction of duties in Bandipora Hospital

Bandipora:
Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Bandipora on Saturday suspended one while attached two other employees for remaining absent from official duties.
Medical Superintendent in his order's vide No DHB/106-109 Dated 11-01-2019 said that Abida Yousuf (JSN DEIC) and Aqila Fazili ( DEO DEIC) attached both to Chief Medical Officer's Office for necessary action at their end. The official order reads that officials have shown unauthorized absence from duties—causing immense inconvenience to the patients.
Another Order vide No: DHB/102-15 Dated 11-01-2019 reads that Nazrat Ul Nayeem ARSH Councilor, who was hired as Arsh Councillor under NHM neither attend his duties at district hospital Bandipora nor at Hajin. The official was directed to resume his duty within 24 hours positively vide letter No: DHB/96-99 Dated 10-01-2019. However he has failed to resume the duties which seem non seriousness. The order reads that in light of above it seems the official isn’t interested to serve this department anymore and his contract was immediately put on suspension and in the meantime he is hereby relieved to Chief Medical officer Bandipore's office for necessary action at their end reads the order by the Medical Superintendent of Bandipora district hospital.
The Medical Superintendent and Block Medical Officer Bandipora, Dr. Syed Rehman confirmed to Rising Kashmir that the measures have taken for dereliction of their duties.