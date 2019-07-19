One person killed, 8 others injured in Poonch accident

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

One person was killed and at least eight others were injured, four of them critically, when a lead carrier met with an accident in Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu region on Thursday morning.

Reports said the vehicle (Tata mobile—JKO2AH 0652) ) carrying villagers to Sakhi Maidan Mela met with accident at Salotari Uchhad in Mendhar, resulting in death to one person identified as Mohammad Akhbar son of Mohammad Bashir of Dharadullian in Poonch and injuries to eight persons, four of them critically. The injured have been shifted to SDH Mendhar, they said.

Soon after the accident personnel from BSF’s 168 battalion as well as locals reached the spot and evacuated the injured to the hospital. Confirming the death to one person and injuries to eight others, SDPO Medhar Neeraj Padiyar said that a case has been registered and investigations taken up with regard to the incident.(GNS)