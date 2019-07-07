One nation, one election: Advantages and disadvantages

July 07, 2019 | Sohail khan

The debate on electoral reforms in India has once again gained momentum. Very recently PM Modi called an All Party Meeting on the issue of conducting simultaneous elections for state assemblies and Lok Sabha. BJP lead Government plans to hold a single election for Parliament, Assembly, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) & Panchayats instead of holding separate elections which is a continuous process year after year. On an average elections takes place in country after every 6 months with a huge expenditure that consumes huge time and energy of Government machinery.

In 2014 general elections, Election commission of India (ECI) spent almost Rs 3870 crore & same amount of money was spent by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) , Indian Railways & other agencies only to ensure smooth conduct of these elections. In addition, there was huge expenditure on security, movement of security forces and Government officials that touched Rs 10,000 crores.

Recently concluded 2019 general election was the most expensive election in Indian election history and whopping sum of Rs 60,000 crore were reportedly spent on the whole election process. This indicates that election expenditure is rising exponentially year after year. In-spite of clear cut directions from ECI on the election expenditure incurred by the political parties, the contesting candidates spend huge amount of money in every election. It is argued that single election would help in reducing this cost.

PM Modi has been a strong advocate of ‘one nation one election’ and is trying his best to woo in all the political parties towards achieving this goal. Modi has stressed that this formula needs to be accepted even if it takes 10 years to achieve synchronization.

Simultaneous elections are not new to India. It was a norm across country from 1952-1967. The whole cycle got disrupted when several State assemblies were dissolved before the term & minority governments at centre failed to complete their tenure .Since many of the State assemblies were altered at times, uniformity in the tenure was lost but over the years. Several recommendations have been made by the Election Commission of India, Law Commission and also by the Parliamentary Panel to hold the elections together, but these recommendations have not been given a serious thought at all.

Simultaneous elections would bring about a significant savings in public money that could be used for developmental works. Expenses of political parties that spend crores of rupees to win over voters can also be brought under control & help in reducing role of black money in election funding. Also imposition of election code of conduct puts Govt schemes on hold. If all the elections are held in a particular year, it will give political parties minimum four years to focus on good governance. Simultaneous elections will further reduce man power & resource development necessary for conduct of elections

The debate on simultaneous elections seems logical but sounds unworkable both in theory and practice For instance, how will 'one nation, one election ' work in case of premature dissolution of the Lok Sabha as happened in late 1990s when the house was dissolved long before its term of 5 years ? In such an eventuality, would we dissolve all state Assemblies?

Similarly, what happen when one of the state assemblies is dissolved? Will the entire country go for polls again? Second, as for Model code of conduct is concerned, only the new schemes are stopped as these could prove tantamount to bribe voters on the eve of elections. All ongoing programs are unhindered. Even new announcement that are in urgent public interest can be made with a prior approval of ECI. Additionally frequent elections are not so bad for accountability after all. They ensure that the politicians have to show their face to voters at regular intervals. Also, the interests of regional parties may take a beating, as regional issues may be subsumed by National themes in a common election .So federal spirit which is the soul of our constitution, has to be taken into consideration, which among the other things requires that local & national issues are not mixed up.

It is undeniable fact that Simultaneous elections would be a far reaching electoral reform. If it is implemented, there needs to be solid political consensus .The pros & cons need to get appropriately assessed & practical alternatives sincerely considered.

(Author is a member of J&K Youth Parliament & is associated with J&K RTI Movement)

