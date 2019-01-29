One more youth goes missing in Budgam after Hapatnar gunfight

AgenciesSrinagar
One more youth from Hardu Dalwan area of Charar-i-shareef in central Kashmir's Budgam district has gone missing, officials said on Tuesday.
Adil Ahmad (24) son of Gulzar Ahmad Ganie of Hardu Dalwan has been reported missing since last Friday last.
The family members of the missing youth filed a missing report in police station Charar-i-Shareef yesterday.
A police officer confirmed the incident. “We have registered a case and started investigations into it,” he said.
Asked whether investigation looks into the possibility of him joining the militant ranks, the officer responded in affirmative.
Earlier a youth, Azad Ahmad Dar son of Masood Dar from Dalwan had gone missing from last Tuesday, a day after a gunfight took place in the Hapatnar area of the central Kashmir district in which three Al-Badr militants were killed.
His family had also submitted a missing report with the local police.
