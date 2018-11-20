One more Shopian youth abducted

Javid SofiShopian, Nov 19:
Suspected militants abducted a youth from Batmuran village of south Kashmir's Shopian district Monday evening.
A Police official informed that suspected militants abducted Parvaiz Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohaden Wani of Batmuran village on Monday around 7:30 pm.
Parvaiz, 21, is said to be tractor driver by profession.
Since last Thursday this is the eighth incident of civilian abduction in Shopian in which six were set free and two killed.
On Sunday morning, militants abducted Suhail Ahmad Ganie, son of Sheeraz Ahmad Ganie of Memander village of Shopian.
He was set free in the evening.
In a similar fashion on Saturday afternoon, two youth Hakib Javid and Ishfaq Ahmad were abducted from Memander and later let go in the night.
Three youth were abducted from Sadipora village of Shopian Saturday morning and two among them were set free but one Huzaif Kutay, a baker from Manzgam village of Kulgam, was killed.
A video showing a masked man decapitating him was also released on social media.
On Thursday, a 11th standard student Nadeem Manzoor was abducted from Safanagri village of Shopian and later shot dead in a village in neighbouring Pulwama district.
A video showing his killing was too circulated on social media.
Police on Monday said they had identified the people sharing ISIS-type execution videos in cyber space and would soon take action against them.