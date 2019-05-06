One million animal, plant species face extinction: UN

May 06, 2019 | PTI/AFP

Humanity is destroying the natural world upon which our existence depends, with one million animal and plant species facing extinction, many within decades, according to a devastating UN assessment released Monday.



Earth's estimated eight million species are dying off at an accelerating rate that is tens to hundreds of times faster than during the past ten million years, a team of more than 400 experts reported in a Summary for Policymakers.