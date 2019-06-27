One killed, two others injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

June 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A person was killed while two others were injured in a mysterious blast when some explosive material went off at Chuder Ban area of Khudwani in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday.

Official sources said that the persons were trying to set on fire some trash in which the explosive material was lying went off at Chuder ban village of Khudwani at around 10:45 am.

In the blast, one person died on the spot while as two others suffered serious injuries, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Khaliq Bhat.

Both the injured were shifted to PHC Qaimoh where from one critically wounded namely Abbas was referred to district hospital Anantnag for specialized treatment, they said.

SSP Kulgam Gurinder Pal Singh said that police has taken cognizance of the incident and further investigations have been up to ascertain the nature of blast. (GNS)