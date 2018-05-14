About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

One killed, two Injured in Ganderbal road mishap

Published at May 14, 2018 03:56 PM 0Comment(s)3078views


One killed, two Injured in Ganderbal road mishap

Umar Raina

Ganderbal

One person was killed and two others critically injured in a road accident in Kawbagh Nunnar area of central Kashmir’s district Ganderbal.

An official told Rising Kashmir that an Alto car bearing registration number JKO1J-5960 on way from Gutlibagh to Ganderbal. The car plunged into a gorge, resulting into death of one person and injury to two others.

The deceased was identified as Amir Suhail Khan son of Abdul Majeed Khan resident of Gutlibagh Ganderbal.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to SKIMS, Hospital in Soura for treatment.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top