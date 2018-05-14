One killed, two Injured in Ganderbal road mishap

Umar RainaGanderbal
One person was killed and two others critically injured in a road accident in Kawbagh Nunnar area of central Kashmir’s district Ganderbal.
An official told Rising Kashmir that an Alto car bearing registration number JKO1J-5960 on way from Gutlibagh to Ganderbal. The car plunged into a gorge, resulting into death of one person and injury to two others.
The deceased was identified as Amir Suhail Khan son of Abdul Majeed Khan resident of Gutlibagh Ganderbal.
The injured persons were immediately rushed to SKIMS, Hospital in Soura for treatment.