One killed, three injured in Bhaderwah

Published at July 28, 2018


Abid Hussain Wani

Jammu:

 An 18-year-old youth was killed and three others wounded in a road mishap in Bhaderwah of Doda district.
Police said that an alto car driver lost his control over the vehicle near Petrol Pump in Kursari while taking a sharp curve.
The vehicle was on its way from Bhaderwah to Doda, when it plunged into a gorge killing a person and wounded three others.
The injured were evacuated and shifted to the hospital for treatment at Sub District Hospital Bhaderwah.
The deceased has been identified as Mohit Bhagat son of Anar Singh a resident of Nalthi, Bhaderwah.
The injured have been identified as Arush Kotwal son of Sashi Kotwal of Rounda, Bhaderwah, Rahul Baloria son of Anchao Singh of Kursari Bhaderwah, and Rohit Bhagat son of Minshi Ram of Khellani.
Later, ADC Bhaderwah requested higher authorities for chopper to shift two injured, Arush Kotawal and Rahul Baloria, persons to Government Medical College Jammu for special treatment.

