One killed in Jammu blast, two others critical

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir

One person has been killed while 32 others have been injured in the blast that took place near Jammu bus stand on Thursday.



According to reports one person Mohammad Shariq from Uttarakhand has died while two others are in criticial condition.

Inspector General of Police Jammu Division M K Sinha told a news agency earlier that some suspected persons lobbed a grenade on bus stand Jammu.

The attack has been condemned across the state.

[Representational Pic]