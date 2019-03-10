About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 10, 2019 | Agencies

One killed in Anantnag road accident

One person was killed after his car skidded off the road in this south Kashmir district on Sunday, official sources said.

They said one Abdul Rashid, a resident of Sirhama, was killed when a car he was driving skidded off the road at Semthan Bijbhara in Anantnag.

Police has registered a case and initiated proceedings, they said.

