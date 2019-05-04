One killed in accident in Kathua, Police seeks public assistance to identify body

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

One person who met an accident in Kathua has died, whose body has been kept at Kathua police station for identification, officials said Saturday.

“The deceased met with an accident and received serious injuries and succumbed to his injuries on spot. The body of the deceased is kept at DH Kathua,” police official said.

“The deceased is wearing blue jeans and blue T-shirt. The approximate age of the person is between 20-25 years and height around 5 feet 2 inches” police said.

Police urged people to help them identify the body. The contact numbers given by police are 01922-234311, 234310