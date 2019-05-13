One killed, four injured in road accident in Reasi

May 13, 2019 | Agencies

One person was killed and four others injured when their van rolled down into the gorge in Arnas tehsil of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

''A van met with an accident near Kanthan on Reasi-Arnas road and rolled down into the gorge,” police further said.

The rescue operation was immediately launched and the injured were shifted to the primary health centre, Arnas.