One killed, four injured in Rajouri accident

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

One person was killed and four others injured after a vehicle skidded off the road at Tandwal in Rajouri district on Monday evening.

Reports said a vehicle (private car Breeza bearing registration number JK12A-6789) turned turtle at Tandwal, Rajouri at about 6 pm.

In the mishap, five persons were injured and they were shifted to District Hospital Rajouri, where one of the critically injured namely Ramesh Chander (70) of Surankote was declared brought dead.

The injured identified as Geeta Davi wife of Vinod, Naresh Kumari wife of Om Prakash, Anita Davi wife of Ramesh Chander and Rahul son of Ramish, all residents of Surankot, are undergoing treatment in the hospital.