April 21, 2019 | Agencies

One killed, 2 injured as jeep plunges into gorge in Ramban

 

 A woman was killed and two others injured when a jeep in which they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district on Sunday.

"A jeep (Jk19 2566) on its way from Chanderkote to Kunfer this morning while crossing Kunfer bridge area rolled down into deep george," police here said.

They said that one woman identified as Veena Devi (36) wife of Yashpal, resident of Sarthi, Chanderkote died on the spot while two others namely Shilpa Devi and Shashi Pal suffered injuries and admitted to district hospital.

