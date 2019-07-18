One killed, 11 injured in Poonch road accident

July 18, 2019 | Agencies

"One person was killed and eleven others were injured, four of them critically, when a load carrier this morning met with an accident in Mendhar area," police here said.

They said that the vehicle carrying villagers to Sakhi Maidan Mela met with accident at Salotari Uchhad in Mendhar, resulting in death to one person identified as Said Mohammad, son of Mohammad Bashir of Dharadullian, Poonch.