One held with heroin in Samba

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A suspected drug peddler was arrested after six grams of heroin was recovered from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday, police said.

Yaqoob Hussain was arrested after a brief chase when he tried to escape after being asked to stop for frisking at a bus stand in Bari Brahmana area, an official said.

Hussain was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and is being questioned, the official added. PTI