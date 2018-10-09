One held with 240 kg poppy straw in Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 8:
Police today claimed to have arrested a person with 240 kg poppy straw in Ghagwal area in Samba.
Police said that during intervening night of October 7-8, a naka was laid for vehicular checking. During the checking, police said, they intercepted a Mohindra Bolero registration number JK02AQ-8995 which was on its way from Jammu towards Kathua.
Police said that vehicle was intercepted for checking during which they recovered 240 kg poppy straw.
The person who was driving the vehicle was arrested and he has been identified as Maskeen Ali son of Reham Ali of Rakh Barotian in Vijaypur. A case under FIR Number 134 of 2018 under section 8/15 of NDPC Act has been registered at the police station concerned, police added.