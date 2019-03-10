About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 10, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

One dies, two injured in B’la road mishap

 One person died and two others were injured after a vehicle met with an accident at Bagna Norkha in Uri town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

A police official said that a speedy three wheeler bearing registration number JKO5C 6326 on way to Baramulla from Uri met with an accident at Bagna mode, leaving one person dead. Two persons were injured in the accident.

The deceased was identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar, a resident of Sopore.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.


Democratically elected Govt alone can steer JK to peace: Veeri

Jammu, March 09: National Conference leader, South- Kashmir Zone President and former MLC Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri on Saturday called for early elections to Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, saying democratically elected government alone can steer the State to peace, progress and development.

“A strong and stable government is key to surmounting challenges facing to the State, Dr Veeri said while addressing Kashmiri migrants, organized by NC Minority Cell at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this afternoon.

Dr Veeri exuded confidence that given the support of the people in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, National Conference will register massive victory in the upcoming elections. He said coalition culture is not suited to the state that has undergone a phase of political instability in recent years. He particularly referred to the misgoverance of PDP-BJP dispensation during over three years and said all segments of the society including Kashmiri migrants were pushed to the wall. The problems faced by the displaced people are manifold which call for focused attention for redressal, he added.

Dr Veeri expressed concern over attempts of polarization being made by divisive political outfits for petty gains in the upcoming elections and cautioned the people to guard against their machinations. He lashed out these frustrated parties for exploiting regional and religious sentiments of the people to vitiate the atmosphere ahead of elections. He said division of people on religious lines is a biggest challenge that has to be countered by effectively promoting the spirit of inconclusiveness. He said Jammu and Kashmir has to flourish and progress as a single entity with opportunities of progress to all.

National Conference leader emphasized the role of the party cadre in strengthening the bonds of harmony, amity and brotherhood, bequeathed by Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah, who rejected myopic political philosophy during the most difficult phase of the history. He said history stands testimony to the role of National Conference in promoting the bonds of amity during the times when the entire subcontinent was engulfed by communal frenzy.

“This spirit has to be maintained as unity in diversity is strength of the state like Jammu and Kashmir”, Dr Veeri added.

