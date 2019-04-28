About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

One dead, two injured after car falls into gorge in Doda

A 35-year-old man was killed and two women were critically injured Sunday when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge here, police said.

The accident occurred near Dunadi village in the district when the car was travelling from Gandoh to Doda on the Thathri-Kilhotran road, they said.

The driver, Abdul Latief, lost control over the vehicle while passing a curve and the car rolled down the hill and fell on a mud house near the banks of a river, leaving him dead and critically injuring two passengers - Rozia Bano and Zohra Begum -- who were rushed to a hospital, police said.

The roof of the mud-house suffered extensive damages in the mishap but its occupants escaped unhurt, an official said.

