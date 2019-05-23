One dead, another injured in Barzulla road mishap

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A person died while another was injured on Wednesday in a road mishap in Barzulla area of Srinagar.

An official said that the accident occurred at around 2 PM when a motorcycle bearing registration number JK01X 7218 skidded off the road near Barzulla bridge, leaving two youth critically injured.

Both the injured persons in the mishap were rushed to SMHS hospital for treatment.

However, one of the injured identified as Faid Bashir a resident of Natipora Srinagar succumbed.

Police have registered a case in this regard.