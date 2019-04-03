About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 03, 2019 | RK Online Desk

One dead, 31 injured in Kathua road accident

A person died and 31 others were injured in a road accident in Billawar area of Kathua district of Jammu on Wednesday.

Reports said a passenger died and 31 others were injured when a  Matador theytwere traveling in rolled down in Kohag Billawar. 

The injured persons were shifted to Sub district hospital Billawar, reports said. 

