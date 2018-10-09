One-day workshop on “Cyber Security and Ethical Hacking” held at GPC Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 08:
The department of Computer Engineering & IT, Government Polytechnic College(GPC) Jammu in collaboration with Jetking Jammu centre held a one-day workshop on “Cyber Security and Ethical Hacking” for the students and faculty of computer engineering.
According to a spokesman, the resource personal, Dhirender Singh CCNA certified engineer from JetKing Centre U.P. elaborated about the ethical hacking.
He deliberated how an information security expert systematically attempts to penetrate the computer system, network, application or other computing resource, on behalf of its owners or with their permission find security vulnerabilities that a malicious hacker could potentially exploit.
He demonstrated an interactive way to hack a mailing system with different cell phone devices of students.
Singht also discussed cyber security as a protection of internet connecting systems including hardware, software and data from cyber attacks both at physical level.
He also emphasized how to protect oneself against unauthorized access to data centers and other computerized systems.
Er. Arun Bangotra, Principal, Govt. Polytechnic Jammu, greeted the speakers by his welcome note.
He emphasized the importance of such hand on workshops as very crucial for all round development of students and making them aware of new technologies apart from standard course curriculum and called these workshops as a great platform for exchange of ideas.
He also called for holding such events that would update the students and the faculty of the college with current technological resources.
He also stressed on the building of relations between the academic institutions by doing such kind of events.