One day training programme on food safety held

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, MAY 12:
The Commissioner Food Safety, Dr Abdul Kabir Saturday inaugurated a daylong programme to train officials for successful implementation of “Food safety Compliance through Regular Inspection and Sampling” (FoSCoRIS) at IMPA Srinagar.
The Deputy Commissioner Food Safety Kashmir Division along with the Designated Officers (Asstt. Commissioners) of all the districts of Kashmir Division and their respective Food Safety Officers participated in the training programme.
The training was imparted by Joint Director FSSAI, an expert on FoSCoRIS. During the training programme, the enforcement officers were trained regarding online inspection of the premises of Food Business Operators that will ensure time-bound and effective inspection and help in curbing the menace of food adulteration and also ensure strict compliance of FSS Act 2006.
Dr Kabir also conducted an interactive session with the Designated Officers wherein common issues and technical problems regarding the implementation of the FSSA Act were deliberated.
He reiterated that ‘for the safety of public health mass awareness of the Food Safety Culture is imperative and should be given prime importance along with enforcement of food safety regulations’. For this purpose, it was proposed that Food Safety Vans be used for awareness among Schools, Colleges and other social institutions.
On the eve of ensuing month of Holy Ramadan, the Commissioner directed the enforcement officers to be proactive and intensify random inspections to ensure compliance with rules and regulations.
Food Business Operators were directed not to sell food items in open on roadside otherwise strict action shall be initiated against them for noncompliance and contravention under FSS Act 2006. For registering their grievances or any complaint regarding food safety, consumers were requested to call on 01942495191.